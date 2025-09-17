Sitting down with Ukrainians visiting Rochester
A group of Ukrainians are visiting Rochester this week, guests of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester. The group works in veteran reintegration across Ukraine.
We'll discuss the state of the war in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think and want; the state of negotiations; and what could lead to a lasting peace.
In studio:
- Lillia Matvilchuk, public relations and media specialist at Veterans Center Poltava
- Oksana Redkva, deputy director of educational and practical training at the Ternopil Professional College
- Svitlana Romanenko, deputy director for academic affairs at the Center for Vocational and Technical Education in Odessa
- Olha Stepanchenko, director of the Rivne Vocational College of Information Technology
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
- Yullia Voitekhova, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship Support of the Lviv City Council
- Natalia Vynobradova, facilitator