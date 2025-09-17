© 2025 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
"Big Beautiful Bill" could reshape your tax bill

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long brown hair and is wearing a black sleeveless shirt; a man at center has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt and grey blazer; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Kristina Stamatis and Anthony Scinto with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 17, 2025
WXXI News

The federal bill that the GOP calls the "Big Beautiful Bill" could significantly affect the way many Americans are taxed.

Families and retirees will see some changes; some new deductions; an increased child tax credit. There are new deductions for tips and overtime.

Our guests will walk us through what is changing and how it could affect us.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
