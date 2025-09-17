"Big Beautiful Bill" could reshape your tax bill
The federal bill that the GOP calls the "Big Beautiful Bill" could significantly affect the way many Americans are taxed.
Families and retirees will see some changes; some new deductions; an increased child tax credit. There are new deductions for tips and overtime.
Our guests will walk us through what is changing and how it could affect us.
In studio:
- Anthony Scinto, CPA, partner and tax department chair with MMB+CO
- Kristina Stamatis, CPA, partner with MMB+CO