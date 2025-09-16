The Bills are going to win the Super Bowl right before moving into a new stadium

WXXI News

The stars are aligning for the Pegula family, when it comes to their Buffalo Bills: the new Bills stadium will open in 2026, and the team could be coming off their first Super Bowl win.

Just imagine: the hottest team in professional sports, sky-high demand for tickets and seat licenses... and prices are already soaring! We predict that most fans will pay any increase happily if it follows a Super Bowl win.

And we don't believe in jinxes -- the Bills are winning the Super Bowl this year. We'll discuss it with our guests.

