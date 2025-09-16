© 2025 WXXI News
The Bills are going to win the Super Bowl right before moving into a new stadium

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:54 PM EDT
Sandy Wright, Joe Sayre and Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 16, 2025
WXXI News

The stars are aligning for the Pegula family, when it comes to their Buffalo Bills: the new Bills stadium will open in 2026, and the team could be coming off their first Super Bowl win.

Just imagine: the hottest team in professional sports, sky-high demand for tickets and seat licenses... and prices are already soaring! We predict that most fans will pay any increase happily if it follows a Super Bowl win.

And we don't believe in jinxes -- the Bills are winning the Super Bowl this year. We'll discuss it with our guests.

In studio:

  • Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist and longtime sportswriter
  • Joe Sayre, Bills season ticket holder
  • Sandy Wright, Bills season ticket holder and superfan

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
