Connections
How colleges are preparing for a possible enrollment plunge

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM EDT
American birth rates fell after the great financial recession of 2007. Eighteen years later, there are fewer young adults who might go to college.

For some schools, it's a crisis: the pandemic has combined with this smaller population of students to significantly cut the incoming freshman classes. In Western New York, some schools have already shut down.

So what's next? How can higher ed deal with this challenge? How can they appeal to more students? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Elissa Orlando
Julie Williams
