How colleges are preparing for a possible enrollment plunge
American birth rates fell after the great financial recession of 2007. Eighteen years later, there are fewer young adults who might go to college.
For some schools, it's a crisis: the pandemic has combined with this smaller population of students to significantly cut the incoming freshman classes. In Western New York, some schools have already shut down.
So what's next? How can higher ed deal with this challenge? How can they appeal to more students? Our guests discuss it.
In studio:
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
- Amy Storey, president of Keuka College
- Ian Mortimer, president of the Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship