Connections
Connections

The debate over allowing AI to write our music

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 15, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
WXXI News

Last week on Connections, tech innovator Kevin Surace said that artificial intelligence can solve the problem of writer's block.

It can complete half-written songs. It can write lyrics when we hit the wall. It can figure out a great new bridge for your song.

And it's true: AI can do those things, but should we let it? When does a song become something other than an artist's creation? Where is the line?

AI music is already here, and will become more common. We sit down with musicians and songwriters to discuss it.

  • Sarah De Vallière, award-winning composer for film and games, classically trained pianist and singer-songwriter
  • Jimmie Highsmith Jr., Grammy-nominated saxophonist and flutist
  • Scott Regan, musician and longtime host of “Open Tunings” on WRUR and WITH
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
