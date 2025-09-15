The debate over allowing AI to write our music

WXXI News

Last week on Connections, tech innovator Kevin Surace said that artificial intelligence can solve the problem of writer's block.

It can complete half-written songs. It can write lyrics when we hit the wall. It can figure out a great new bridge for your song.

And it's true: AI can do those things, but should we let it? When does a song become something other than an artist's creation? Where is the line?

AI music is already here, and will become more common. We sit down with musicians and songwriters to discuss it.