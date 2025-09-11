The legacy of HBCUs

Julie Williams / WXXI News Evan Dawson and Racquel Stephen co-hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 11, 2025

We continue our look at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their legacy.

Evan Dawson and co-host Racquel Stephen welcome guests who are graduates of HBCUs, and can talk about why they chose to attend.

They'll discuss the value of HBCUs today, after so much has changed in access to higher education.

In studio:

