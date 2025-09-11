The legacy of HBCUs
We continue our look at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their legacy.
Evan Dawson and co-host Racquel Stephen welcome guests who are graduates of HBCUs, and can talk about why they chose to attend.
They'll discuss the value of HBCUs today, after so much has changed in access to higher education.
In studio:
- Shirley Green, Ed.D., commissioner of the department of recreation and human services for the City of Rochester and graduate of Delaware State
- Seanelle Hawkins, Ed.D., president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester
- Kearstin Piper Brown, vocal artist, creative consultant, community activist, host at WXXI's Classical 91.5, and graduate of Spelman College