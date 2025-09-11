© 2025 WXXI News
In the age of Trump, the courts are losing power

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 11, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
Four men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing a blue plaid shirt, grey pants and sneakers; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, black button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes; a bald man back left is wearing a navy blazer and white button-down shirt; a man back right has short grey hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Richard Dollinger, (background) Joseph Valentino and Thomas VanStrydonck with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 11, 2025
We condemn political violence, and we will have more to discuss on this tragic subject soon.

For now, we continue as planned with our first-hour discussion: President Trump and Vice President Vance have said that the courts should not stand in the way of their administration's priorities.

The courts are, of course, supposed to be an equal branch of government. But are they? We welcome three retired judges — Republican and Democrat — to discuss it.

In studio:

