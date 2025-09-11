In the age of Trump, the courts are losing power

WXXI News

We condemn political violence, and we will have more to discuss on this tragic subject soon.

For now, we continue as planned with our first-hour discussion: President Trump and Vice President Vance have said that the courts should not stand in the way of their administration's priorities.

The courts are, of course, supposed to be an equal branch of government. But are they? We welcome three retired judges — Republican and Democrat — to discuss it.

