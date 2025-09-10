What teenagers say will get them off their phones

WXXI News

New data finds that teenagers want more freedom and autonomy. Give them those things, and they say they’ll spend less time on their phones.

Here’s the problem: modern parents are giving kids freedom in the wrong places. They’re giving kids more freedom online, where kids are getting addicted to social media and discovering violence and porn earlier than they used to.

Meanwhile, parents are giving kids less freedom in the real world. So how can that be flipped?

