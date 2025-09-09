Democrats have a decision to make

WXXI News

Six months ago, Senator Chuck Schumer persuaded his fellow Democrats to vote for a funding bill that President Trump and Elon Musk wanted. It averted a government shutdown.

Some Democrats argued against funding a government acting in ways that betrayed their values. Schumer said he realized many colleagues would disagree with him, but he acted in courage and conviction.

He doesn't think the government can be allowed to shut down, even if the party in power is acting in repugnant ways. Shut down the government, and you might shut down the courts, Schumer argued. And then what?

In a few weeks, Democrats could face the same choice. Once again, there is a growing wave of anger at the way that the government is acting — including a president tweeting a photoshopped picture of him bombing the city of Chicago.

Our guest leads the local Democratic party and will discuss the choices ahead.

