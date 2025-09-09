© 2025 WXXI News
Democrats have a decision to make

By Evan Dawson,
Julie Williams
Published September 9, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and a brown beard and is wearing glasses and a white short-sleeved polo shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Avi Presberg with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 9, 2025
WXXI News

Six months ago, Senator Chuck Schumer persuaded his fellow Democrats to vote for a funding bill that President Trump and Elon Musk wanted. It averted a government shutdown.

Some Democrats argued against funding a government acting in ways that betrayed their values. Schumer said he realized many colleagues would disagree with him, but he acted in courage and conviction.

He doesn't think the government can be allowed to shut down, even if the party in power is acting in repugnant ways. Shut down the government, and you might shut down the courts, Schumer argued. And then what?

In a few weeks, Democrats could face the same choice. Once again, there is a growing wave of anger at the way that the government is acting — including a president tweeting a photoshopped picture of him bombing the city of Chicago.

Our guest leads the local Democratic party and will discuss the choices ahead.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
