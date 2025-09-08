© 2025 WXXI News
The story of a Black lawyer who became America's "social architect"

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:08 PM EDT
(foreground) Van White, (background) Shaun Nelms with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, September 8, 2025
WXXI News

How well do you know the story of Thurgood Marshall?

For many Americans, Marshall was a Supreme Court Justice. But as noted in a new documentary about Marshall's life and impact, Marshall is the rare case of a Supreme Court Justice who is now known even more for his work before joining the court.

Marshall was a Black lawyer at a time when predominantly white courtrooms, particularly in the south, meant that Black lawyers couldn't win. Instead, Marshall won 29 of his 32 civil rights cases that went all the way to the Supreme Court — including Brown v Board of Education.

His rise through HBCUs, law firms, and eventually the high court are all center stage in Becoming Thurgood: America's Social Architect. The documentary airs on WXXI-TV on Tuesday night, but first, our guests discuss the impact of Thurgood Marshall today.

In studio:

Note: This episode includes references to racial slurs.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
