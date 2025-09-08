"Remaining Native": the challenge for native families who experienced Indian boarding schools
The Little Theatre's One Take Documentary series will feature "Remaining Native" on Wednesday and Saturday this week.
The film is a coming-of-age documentary told from the perspective of a 17-year-old Native American runner. Ku Stevens has a dream of becoming a high-level collegiate athlete, but as Ku ages, he confronts his own great-grandfather's escape from Indian boarding school.
We'll talk to the filmmaker, who is originally from Rochester and attended Ithaca College.
In studio:
- Paige Bethmann, director and producer of "Remaining Native"
- Ansley Jemison, Seneca Nation, Wolf Clan and cultural liaison for Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan State Historic Site