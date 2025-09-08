"Remaining Native": the challenge for native families who experienced Indian boarding schools

WXXI News

The Little Theatre's One Take Documentary series will feature "Remaining Native" on Wednesday and Saturday this week.

The film is a coming-of-age documentary told from the perspective of a 17-year-old Native American runner. Ku Stevens has a dream of becoming a high-level collegiate athlete, but as Ku ages, he confronts his own great-grandfather's escape from Indian boarding school.

We'll talk to the filmmaker, who is originally from Rochester and attended Ithaca College.

In studio:

