What local businesses can learn from the surprising success of the Savannah Bananas
Perhaps the single most successful marketing experiment in the last 10 years in this country is an independent baseball team that features dance parties at home plate and a player who bats while standing on stilts.
The Savannah Bananas are often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters, but owner Jesse Cole says there are key differences.
He wants to build a fanbase of one billion people, and so Cole says he keeps the team affordable: jerseys, hats, even tickets to games. Cole has turned down mega-million-dollar offers to sell the team.
So we wondered: is this an example of conscious capitalism? Or is it something else? The founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism examines the case for us.
Our guest:
- Andrew Brady, founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism