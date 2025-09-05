© 2025 WXXI News
What local businesses can learn from the surprising success of the Savannah Bananas

By Evan Dawson
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
From left, Andrew Brady, founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.
From left, Andrew Brady, founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism, and "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025.

Perhaps the single most successful marketing experiment in the last 10 years in this country is an independent baseball team that features dance parties at home plate and a player who bats while standing on stilts.

The Savannah Bananas are often compared to the Harlem Globetrotters, but owner Jesse Cole says there are key differences.

He wants to build a fanbase of one billion people, and so Cole says he keeps the team affordable: jerseys, hats, even tickets to games. Cole has turned down mega-million-dollar offers to sell the team.

So we wondered: is this an example of conscious capitalism? Or is it something else? The founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism examines the case for us.

Our guest:

  • Andrew Brady, founder of the Rochester chapter of Conscious Capitalism

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
