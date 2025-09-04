© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

If aliens come near, will cuts to NASA mean we won't notice?

By Evan Dawson
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT
Adam Frank, left, author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester, with "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Adam Frank, left, author and professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester, with "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

The Trump administration is downsizing NASA, with thousands of NASA employees leaving their careers behind.

The White House's proposed budget would have eliminated some of our most ambitious missions in space, including the search to discover intelligent alien life.

Astrophysicist Adam Frank says we are in danger of losing the next space race, with China aggressively moving ahead on plans to search for alien civilizations.

Frank's popular new newsletter covers this and a lot more, and we'll discuss where space exploration is going — or not going — next. 

Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen professor in the department of physics and astronomy at the University of Rochester

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson