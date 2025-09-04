If aliens come near, will cuts to NASA mean we won't notice?

The Trump administration is downsizing NASA, with thousands of NASA employees leaving their careers behind.

The White House's proposed budget would have eliminated some of our most ambitious missions in space, including the search to discover intelligent alien life.

Astrophysicist Adam Frank says we are in danger of losing the next space race, with China aggressively moving ahead on plans to search for alien civilizations.

Frank's popular new newsletter covers this and a lot more, and we'll discuss where space exploration is going — or not going — next.

Our guest:

