Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Former Democrat & Chronicle journalist Gary Craig just can't retire, and we all benefit

By Evan Dawson
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:37 PM EDT
Gary Craig, left, Substack-based journalist and former Democrat & Chronicle reporter, with "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Gary Craig, left, Substack-based journalist and former Democrat & Chronicle reporter, with "Connections" host Evan Dawson on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

Maybe it's the intrigue surrounding the nasty and expensive legal battle within Oak Hill Country Club; maybe it's the court reporting that made Gary Craig a legend in Rochester journalism. (He says it's Oak Hill.)

But whatever the reason, Gary Craig just can't quit doing the work. He retired from the Democrat & Chronicle earlier this year.

This summer, he launched his own Substack, which already has hundreds of followers. Craig joins us to dig into the juicy Oak Hill news, along with plenty of other work that is keeping him typing away.

Our guest:

  • Gary Craig, Substack-based journalist and former Democrat & Chronicle reporter

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
