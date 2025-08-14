Finger Lakes Thursday: Auburn
1 of 3 — Ahna Wilson and Geoffrey Starks with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections"
Ahna Wilson and Geoffrey Starks with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Thursday, August 14, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Maria Coleman
Maria Coleman
Provided
3 of 3 — David Wilcox
David Wilcox
Provided
Host Racquel Stephen takes us to this multi-faceted city on Owasco Lake to learn what makes Auburn unique.
Once called “Prison City,” Auburn has embraced its history and developed a rich cultural and artistic scene.
Our guests:
- Maria Coleman, director of development at The Seward House
- Geoffrey Starks, director of development and outreach at Cayuga Museum of History and Art
- David Wilcox, executive editor of The Auburn Citizen
- Ahna Wilson, superintendent at Harriet Tubman National Historical Park