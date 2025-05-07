© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

A new approach to citizen engagement

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
How can people who want to become more involved in developing public policy do so in tangible ways?

Two national organizations say their approach to that question is unique. Civic Genius and YOUnify have teamed up to develop what they call citizen assemblies, where participants engage in deep, long-form discussions; develop solutions to common problems; and then give their recommendations to decision-makers. The model is meant to be different from traditional town halls, where the loudest voices often dominate meetings.

The organizations are bringing their model to the University of Rochester Democracy Center, and they are inviting local residents to participate. This hour, our guests explain how the process works, how it has brought about change in other cities, and how you can get involved.

Our guests:

*Note: For more information about the event with Civic Genius the evening of 5/7/25, please click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
