A new approach to citizen engagement

How can people who want to become more involved in developing public policy do so in tangible ways?

Two national organizations say their approach to that question is unique. Civic Genius and YOUnify have teamed up to develop what they call citizen assemblies, where participants engage in deep, long-form discussions; develop solutions to common problems; and then give their recommendations to decision-makers. The model is meant to be different from traditional town halls, where the loudest voices often dominate meetings.

The organizations are bringing their model to the University of Rochester Democracy Center, and they are inviting local residents to participate. This hour, our guests explain how the process works, how it has brought about change in other cities, and how you can get involved.

