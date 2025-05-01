© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
The Canadian election

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 1, 2025 at 4:34 PM EDT
Canadians were an absolute lock to elect a new conservative government just three months ago. Then came the second Trump administration, the tariffs, and the “51st state” comments.

That's when Canadians rallied back to the liberal party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump himself acknowledges that he seems to have swung an entire country almost 40 points.

Our guests discuss what it means for Canada, and for Canada’s relationship with the United States.

Our guests:

  • Craig Needles, radio and podcast host from London, Ontario
  • Earl Dunbar, dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada and retired software and network engineer

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
