The Canadian election

WXXI News

Canadians were an absolute lock to elect a new conservative government just three months ago. Then came the second Trump administration, the tariffs, and the “51st state” comments.

That's when Canadians rallied back to the liberal party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump himself acknowledges that he seems to have swung an entire country almost 40 points.

Our guests discuss what it means for Canada, and for Canada’s relationship with the United States.

Our guests:

