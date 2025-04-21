© 2025 WXXI News
The ImageOut Film Festival and how it's responding to the current cultural landscape

Published April 21, 2025 at 2:22 PM EDT
Michele Thornton, board chair for ImageOut, and Rick Porlier, programming co-chair for ImageOut, on "Connections" with Guest Host Matt DeTurck.
While LGBTQ+ arts and culture have received more mainstream visibility in recent years, the rapidly changing political climate has often shown a lack of support and, in some cases, outright aggression, towards individuals in these communities. As the ImageOut LGBTQ+ Film Festival prepares to present its annual spring screening of films and events from April 24-29, how is the festival pivoting its programming and mission in response to the current cultural landscape? From showcasing informative, visible, and representative stories, to also providing an entertaining escape, the organizers say the mission to present queer and trans stories, art, and culture is critically important to inform, educate, celebrate, and bring people together. Guest host Matt DeTurck leads this conversation with his guests:

  • Michele Thornton, board chair for ImageOut
  • Rick Porlier, programming co-chair for ImageOut
  • Jennifer Tiexiera, co-director of "Speak"
  • Guy Mossman, co-director of "Speak"
