Rochester's hot housing market isn't cooling down

Local real estate experts say it's still very much a sellers' market.

According to Zillow's Heat Index — which measures the balance of for-sale housing supply and demand — Rochester is the top sellers' market in the country, beating out San Jose and San Francisco. That's good news for sellers, but buyers are coming up short.

Meanwhile, changes with the Trump administration's tariff policies are sending interest rates on a rollercoaster ride.

What does this mean for the local market? What do you need to know if you're trying to buy or sell? When will the market cool down?

We discuss it all with local agents:

