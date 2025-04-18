© 2025 WXXI News
Rochester's hot housing market isn't cooling down

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 18, 2025 at 3:38 PM EDT
Local real estate experts say it's still very much a sellers' market.

According to Zillow's Heat Index — which measures the balance of for-sale housing supply and demand — Rochester is the top sellers' market in the country, beating out San Jose and San Francisco. That's good news for sellers, but buyers are coming up short.

Meanwhile, changes with the Trump administration's tariff policies are sending interest rates on a rollercoaster ride.

What does this mean for the local market? What do you need to know if you're trying to buy or sell? When will the market cool down?

We discuss it all with local agents:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
