Preparing for the spring planting season

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 18, 2025 at 3:40 PM EDT
Farmers and home gardeners alike are preparing for spring, but this year's planting season may come with challenges.

From erratic weather caused by climate change to market and industry changes, there's a lot to consider. Our guests this hour explain those challenges and answer your questions about what and when to plant.

Our guests:

