Preparing for the spring planting season
1 of 3 — Elizabeth Henderson on "Connections"
Elizabeth Henderson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 18, 2025
2 of 3 — Nell Gardner
Nell Gardner
3 of 3 — Petra Page-Mann
Petra Page-Mann
Farmers and home gardeners alike are preparing for spring, but this year's planting season may come with challenges.
From erratic weather caused by climate change to market and industry changes, there's a lot to consider. Our guests this hour explain those challenges and answer your questions about what and when to plant.
Our guests:
- Nell Gardner, agronomist/forensic horticulturist and owner of Flower Fields
- Elizabeth Henderson, farmer and writer
- Petra Page-Mann, co-founder, friend, and neighbor of Fruition Seeds