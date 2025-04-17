© 2025 WXXI News
Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the new deportation policy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at foreground left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black suit, white button-down shirt and red floral tie; a man at foreground right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers; a woman at background left has long dark hair and is wearing a grey blazer over a brown shirt; a woman at background right has short grey hair and is wearing a blue blazer with a white shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Don Thompson, (background) Irene Sanchez and Jill Paperno on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 17, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported in error, and now is housed in a brutal prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration says it can't do anything to help him.

Vice President JD Vance says that critics calling for Abrego Garcia's return will not be satisfied no matter what the administration does; Vance says the administration has to move quickly to facilitate the mass deportation that they promised voters.

We discuss it with our guests:

