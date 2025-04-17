Kilmar Abrego Garcia and the new deportation policy

WXXI News

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was deported in error, and now is housed in a brutal prison in El Salvador. The Trump administration says it can't do anything to help him.

Vice President JD Vance says that critics calling for Abrego Garcia's return will not be satisfied no matter what the administration does; Vance says the administration has to move quickly to facilitate the mass deportation that they promised voters.

We discuss it with our guests:

