A historic local winery gets ready to close

Hunt Country Vineyards is one of the pioneering wineries of the Finger Lakes, and come 2026, it will cease to exist as a wine producer.

The new generation of owners have made the painful decision to end the winery. Dozens of other Finger Lakes wineries will soon face similar decisions, as owners age out of the grinding work demands.

Hunt Country will transition into other sustainable farming and business endeavors, and we discuss it with our guests:

