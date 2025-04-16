The 2025 'Dirty Dozen' and other recycling tips

WXXI News

Can you name the 2025 "Dirty Dozen?" In the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services (DES), the term refers to the 12 items that cannot be thrown in your curbside recycling.

While county recycling leaders say Monroe County has been ranked among the best municipalities for recycling in the U.S., one in ten items placed in residents' recycling bins shouldn't be there.

This hour, we're joined by the DES team to explore the state of county recycling efforts and what you need to know.

Our guests:

