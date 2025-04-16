© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The 2025 'Dirty Dozen' and other recycling tips

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 16, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
Three smiling people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a royal blue sweater with gold buttons and a black turtleneck; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing headphones, glasses, a grey blazer, white button-down shirt and purple tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a puffy navy vest, blue button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Tina Stevens and Mike Garland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 16, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Can you name the 2025 "Dirty Dozen?" In the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services (DES), the term refers to the 12 items that cannot be thrown in your curbside recycling.

While county recycling leaders say Monroe County has been ranked among the best municipalities for recycling in the U.S., one in ten items placed in residents' recycling bins shouldn't be there.

This hour, we're joined by the DES team to explore the state of county recycling efforts and what you need to know.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams