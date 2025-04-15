Local doctors on the measles outbreak and getting parents accurate information about children's health
1 of 2 — Elizabeth Murray on "Connections"
Elizabeth Murray on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 15, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Justin Rosati.jpg
Justin Rosati
Randall Tagg / Provided
The measles outbreak in the southern United States has caused multiple deaths, marking the first measles fatalities in this country in years.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sent mixed messages on vaccination and preventive care. In addition, Kennedy has been wrong about how vaccines are tested in children.
We talk to local doctors about the best way to care for kids and keep them safe.
Our guests:
- Elizabeth Murray, D.O., associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and director of child health and safety communications for Golisano Children's Hospital
- Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center