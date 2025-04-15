© 2025 WXXI News
Local doctors on the measles outbreak and getting parents accurate information about children's health

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 15, 2025 at 2:51 PM EDT
The measles outbreak in the southern United States has caused multiple deaths, marking the first measles fatalities in this country in years.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sent mixed messages on vaccination and preventive care. In addition, Kennedy has been wrong about how vaccines are tested in children.

We talk to local doctors about the best way to care for kids and keep them safe.

Our guests:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., associate professor of clinical emergency medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and director of child health and safety communications for Golisano Children's Hospital
  • Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
