Kennedy Center changes affect the music and art world
1 of 2 — Steve Johnson and Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections"
Steve Johnson and Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 14, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Sara-Gazarek-by-L-Desberg-517.jpg
Sara Gazarek
Lauren Desberg / Provided
When President Trump installed himself at the head of the Kennedy Center board, he promised less “wokeness” on stage.
Musicians and artists have debated whether to keep their 2025 bookings, knowing they won’t be invited back next year.
Our colleagues from Classical 91.5 look at the history of government control of the arts.
Our guests:
- Steve Johnson, Ph.D., midday host/announcer for Classical 91.5 FM
- Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host and producer for Classical 91.5 FM
- Sara Gazarek, associate professor of jazz voice at the Eastman School of Music