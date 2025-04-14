© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Kennedy Center changes affect the music and art world

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short, dark, curly hair and is wearing glasses, a denim jacket and a black and white striped shirt; a woman at center has long dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black t-shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a light green button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
1 of 2  — Steve Johnson and Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections"
Steve Johnson and Mona Seghatoleslami on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, April 14, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
A woman with long brown hair is wearing a bright blue sleeveless jumpsuit and sitting on a wooden stool.
2 of 2  — Sara-Gazarek-by-L-Desberg-517.jpg
Sara Gazarek
Lauren Desberg / Provided
When President Trump installed himself at the head of the Kennedy Center board, he promised less “wokeness” on stage.

Musicians and artists have debated whether to keep their 2025 bookings, knowing they won’t be invited back next year.

Our colleagues from Classical 91.5 look at the history of government control of the arts.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
