New play explores native identity in modern America

A new play at Geva Theatre asks whether Pure Native is a clever name for new bottled water with Haudenosaunee connections...or if it's purely exploitative.

The show could push audiences to examine what they stand for, and what selling out really means.

And for populations who have been abused, where is the line? Is it different?

Our guests discuss it with Evan and co-host Eric Grode.

In studio:

