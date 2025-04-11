© 2025 WXXI News
New play explores native identity in modern America

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a guest at foreground left has short blonde hair and is wearing a grey blazer, blue button-down shirt and black pants; a bald man at foreground right has a grey beard and is wearing a blue and white plaid button-down shirt and jeans; a woman at background right has dark hair in a ponytail and is wearing a black shirt; a man at background right is wearing a black baseball cap and a black and red plaid button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid button-down shirt and jeans.
Mary Hussong-Kallen
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Eron Damercy and Eric Grode, (background) Vickie Ramirez and Ansley Jemison on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 11, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A new play at Geva Theatre asks whether Pure Native is a clever name for new bottled water with Haudenosaunee connections...or if it's purely exploitative.

The show could push audiences to examine what they stand for, and what selling out really means.

And for populations who have been abused, where is the line? Is it different?

Our guests discuss it with Evan and co-host Eric Grode.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
