Marking the bicentennial of the Erie Canal

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 11, 2025 at 2:55 PM EDT
How would the Rochester region have developed differently without the Erie Canal? This year marks the canal's bicentennial, and a number of events are planned.

Modern life has changed the canal from economic engine to a multi-use resource. Enthusiasts say more New Yorkers should use it.

This hour, Evan and co-host Eric Grode explore the history of the canal, its significance to the region, and how it helped Rochester become the city it is today. Our guests:

