Marking the bicentennial of the Erie Canal
1 of 3 — (foreground) Eric Grode, (background) Christine L. Ridarsky and Patrick Russell-Walsh on "Connections"
(foreground) Eric Grode, (background) Christine L. Ridarsky and Patrick Russell-Walsh on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 11, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Mark Ferrara.jpg
Mark Ferrara
Provided
3 of 3 — Nate Harrington 1.jfif
Nate Harrington
Provided
How would the Rochester region have developed differently without the Erie Canal? This year marks the canal's bicentennial, and a number of events are planned.
Modern life has changed the canal from economic engine to a multi-use resource. Enthusiasts say more New Yorkers should use it.
This hour, Evan and co-host Eric Grode explore the history of the canal, its significance to the region, and how it helped Rochester become the city it is today. Our guests:
- Mark S. Ferrara, professor of English at SUNY Oneonta and author of "The Raging Erie: Life and Labor Along the Erie Canal"
- Christine L. Ridarsky, historian for Rochester and Monroe County
- Patrick Russell-Walsh, executive director of Corn Hill Waterfront and Navigation Foundation
- Nate Harrington, senior in the Magazine, News, and Digital Journalism program at Syracuse University and project coordinator for "Unlocking New York"