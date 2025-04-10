© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Local small business owners on the possible effects of President Trump's tariffs

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 10, 2025 at 4:13 PM EDT
Kevin Schulte
Art Rogers
Rory Van Grol
Fred Merwarth
WXXI News

After the markets plunged over multiple days, President Trump announced Wednesday that he is pausing some of his administration's tariffs. The pause for most countries is expected to last 90 days, but the tariffs on China remain.

As reported by NPR, most countries will be left with 10% tariffs on their exports; China will face 125% tariffs.

We check in with small business owners from a variety of sectors to hear how the tariffs will — or could — affect their businesses in a positive or negative way.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
