Local small business owners on the possible effects of President Trump's tariffs

After the markets plunged over multiple days, President Trump announced Wednesday that he is pausing some of his administration's tariffs. The pause for most countries is expected to last 90 days, but the tariffs on China remain.

As reported by NPR, most countries will be left with 10% tariffs on their exports; China will face 125% tariffs.

We check in with small business owners from a variety of sectors to hear how the tariffs will — or could — affect their businesses in a positive or negative way.

