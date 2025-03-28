Hot topics — the climate issues affecting Rochesterians today
We take a close look at what some activists say are the most pressing climate issues impacting people right here in Rochester — from jobs and housing to mental health and urban design.
We preview the upcoming Climate Solutions Summit and talk about what’s being done locally to tackle these challenges.
Jasmin Singer hosts a panel of experts who share practical solutions and ways for our community to get involved.
Our guests:
- Abigail McHugh-Grifa, executive director of the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee-Finger Lakes Region
- Dave Seeley, executive director of RochesterWorks
- Emma Nelson, clinical psychologist specializing in climate anxiety
- Cody Donahue, co-executive director of Reconnect Rochester