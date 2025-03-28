© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Hot topics — the climate issues affecting Rochesterians today

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:52 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left foreground has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black blazer with a hot pink bicycle pin on the lapel, an olive green sweater and beige pants; a man at right foreground has short brown hair and is wearing a blue fleece, tan pants, bright blue socks and grey shoes; a woman at background left has long brown hair and is wearing a black t-shirt with green lettering; a woman at background right has short brown hair and is wearing a beige vest over a black shirt; a woman at center has short dark hair and is wearing turquoise glasses, a pink patterned button-down shirt, black pants and hot pink boots.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Cody Donahue and Dave Seeley, (background) Abigail McHugh-Grifa and Emma Nelson on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, March 28, 2025
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's "Environmental Connections," on the set of the show.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

We take a close look at what some activists say are the most pressing climate issues impacting people right here in Rochester — from jobs and housing to mental health and urban design.

We preview the upcoming Climate Solutions Summit and talk about what’s being done locally to tackle these challenges.

Jasmin Singer hosts a panel of experts who share practical solutions and ways for our community to get involved.

Our guests:

Connections Environmental Connections
Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
