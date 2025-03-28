Climate action in the face of governmental opposition

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

The fight against climate change has always been an uphill battle — but with recent rollbacks of environmental protections and increasing government opposition, that hill just got steeper.

Yet activists, local leaders, and environmental organizations are refusing to back down.

In this hour of "Environmental Connections," host Jasmin Singer and her guests explore what’s at stake if we don’t act, how shrinking budgets are impacting local climate efforts, and what strategies can still move the needle forward.

Our guests:

