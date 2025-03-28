© 2025 WXXI News
Climate action in the face of governmental opposition

By Jasmin Singer,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left foreground has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing a maroon fleece vest, olive green t-shirt, jeans and brown boots; a woman at right foreground has short dark hair and is wearing turquoise glasses, a pink patterned button-down shirt, black pants and hot pink boots; a man at left background has short dark hair and a dark beard and is wearing a beige sweater; a man at background right has very short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a black fleece vest and dark green long-sleeved shirt.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Daryl Odhner, (background) Graham Hughes and John Kastner on "Environmental Connections" on Friday, March 28, 2025
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's "Environmental Connections," on the set of the show.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

The fight against climate change has always been an uphill battle — but with recent rollbacks of environmental protections and increasing government opposition, that hill just got steeper.

Yet activists, local leaders, and environmental organizations are refusing to back down.

In this hour of "Environmental Connections," host Jasmin Singer and her guests explore what’s at stake if we don’t act, how shrinking budgets are impacting local climate efforts, and what strategies can still move the needle forward.

Our guests:

Jasmin Singer
Jasmin Singer is the host of WXXI’s Weekend Edition and Environmental Connections, as well as a guest host for Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Connections.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
