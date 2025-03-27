© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Gaming out the future of the American auto industry

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left is wearing a grey blazer, light blue button-down shirt and patterned tie; a bald man at center is wearing a green polo shirt and a grey zip-up fleece jacket; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Brad McAreavy and Dan Maloney on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 27, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

For years, union members have been more open to tariffs than most economists or politicians.

This hour, we sit down to discuss whether the newest round of tariffs — 25% tariffs on cars coming from other countries — could bring more manufacturing back to this country.

And auto dealers are preparing for the effect of tariffs with multiple strategies to prevent steep price increases. How long can they hold out?

Our guests:

