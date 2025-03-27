Gaming out the future of the American auto industry
For years, union members have been more open to tariffs than most economists or politicians.
This hour, we sit down to discuss whether the newest round of tariffs — 25% tariffs on cars coming from other countries — could bring more manufacturing back to this country.
And auto dealers are preparing for the effect of tariffs with multiple strategies to prevent steep price increases. How long can they hold out?
Our guests:
- Dan Maloney, president of the Rochester Area Labor Federation, president of the Rochester Labor Council, and president of UAW Local 1097
- Brad McAreavy, president of the Rochester Automobile Dealers’ Association