Connections

What you need to know about Greenland, Denmark, and Trump

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 21, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
Data scientist Joseph Burgess lives in Europe and brings insight into the Trump administration's push to "get" Greenland for the United States.

What does data show us about what Greenlanders want? What about Americans? We discuss it.

Then, Burgess turns his attention to upcoming American special elections and some of the challenges and opportunities facing both major American political parties.

Our guest:

  • Joseph Burgess, senior data manager and advisor for DeiC Services at the University of Copenhagen

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
