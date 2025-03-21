What you need to know about Greenland, Denmark, and Trump
Data scientist Joseph Burgess lives in Europe and brings insight into the Trump administration's push to "get" Greenland for the United States.
What does data show us about what Greenlanders want? What about Americans? We discuss it.
Then, Burgess turns his attention to upcoming American special elections and some of the challenges and opportunities facing both major American political parties.
Our guest:
- Joseph Burgess, senior data manager and advisor for DeiC Services at the University of Copenhagen