Connections

The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2025 'Five to Revive'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 21, 2025 at 3:54 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a grey jacket and blue button-down shirt; a man at center has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a maroon blazer and orange floral button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
1 of 7  — Wayne Goodman and Larry Francer on "Connections"
Wayne Goodman and Larry Francer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 21, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A man with short dark hair and a dark beard leans against a wall while wearing a black, white and orange striped shirt.
2 of 7  — Andy Roblee.jpg
Andy Roblee
Provided
A brick building with a blue roof is surrounded by colorful trees.
3 of 7  — Bellon Mill.jpeg
Bellon Mill
Provided
A round building has many windows.
4 of 7  — Mid-Century Modern Round Banks.jpg
Mid-Century Modern Round Bank
Provided
A brick building with windows is surrounded by trees.
5 of 7  — Wells College.jpeg
Wells College
Provided
A multi-level brick building with many windows.
6 of 7  — Cox Building.jpg
Cox Building
Provided
A two-level brick building has a white facade.
7 of 7  — Traditional Neighborhood Commercial Corridors.jpg
Traditional Neighborhood Commercial Corridors
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

The Landmark Society's Five to Revive is back.

The 2025 list includes the Bellona Mill in Yates County, mid-century modern round banks in Monroe County, Wells College in Cayuga County, the Cox Building in Monroe County, and a thematic listing: traditional neighborhood commercial corridors.

Each of the historic properties and the theme were selected for rehabilitation.

Our guests walk us through this year's "five," why they were selected, and what the preservation process could entail.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
