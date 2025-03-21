The Landmark Society of Western New York's 2025 'Five to Revive'
The Landmark Society's Five to Revive is back.
The 2025 list includes the Bellona Mill in Yates County, mid-century modern round banks in Monroe County, Wells College in Cayuga County, the Cox Building in Monroe County, and a thematic listing: traditional neighborhood commercial corridors.
Each of the historic properties and the theme were selected for rehabilitation.
Our guests walk us through this year's "five," why they were selected, and what the preservation process could entail.
Our guests:
- Wayne Goodman, executive director of the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Larry Francer, associate director of preservation at the Landmark Society of Western New York
- Andy Roblee, president of the Preservation Association of Central New York (PACNY), and graduate of Wells College