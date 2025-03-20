Rochester hot sauce company on 'Hot Ones'

WXXI News

"Hot Ones" is a YouTube megahit, with hundreds of millions of views and legions of fans who want to see celebrities try to sit through an interview while eating the hottest sauces on the planet.

One of the hot sauces featured multiple times is from a Rochester company: Karma Sauce, an unlikely business success. Bill Murray is the latest celebrity to rave about Karma Sauce on the show.

This hour, in an homage to "Hot Ones," we see if we can handle the heat. Spoiler alert: this could be Evan's last show.

