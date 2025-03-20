Clean energy in the age of 'drill, baby, drill'
President Trump is promising to "drill, baby, drill" in the American energy sector. He hailed a renewed focus on fossil fuels, while continuing to downplay climate change and cleaner energies.
So what does that mean for sectors that have been growing, like solar?
We talk about the effects — so far — on clean energy, and what's likely coming next. And discuss what's happening at the state level.
Our guest:
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar and member of the board of directors for the New York Solar Energy Industry Association (NYSEIA)