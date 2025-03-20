© 2025 WXXI News
Clean energy in the age of 'drill, baby, drill'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a grey button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy puffy vest over a navy long-sleeved shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Kevin Schulte on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 20, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

President Trump is promising to "drill, baby, drill" in the American energy sector. He hailed a renewed focus on fossil fuels, while continuing to downplay climate change and cleaner energies.

So what does that mean for sectors that have been growing, like solar?

We talk about the effects — so far — on clean energy, and what's likely coming next. And discuss what's happening at the state level.

Our guest:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
