Business conferences respond to criticism of DEI

The Trump administration's crackdown on DEI programs has received mixed feedback.

Supporters of the executive order say DEI policies are discriminatory or divisive. Those who support DEI programs are pushing back.

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James led more than a dozen additional attorneys general in issuing guidance to New York schools regarding the legality and value of DEI practices. What is happening in the business sector?

This hour, we're joined by representatives from the upcoming the Elevate Women's Business Summit and the Upstate Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) Conference to explore how minority business leaders are reacting to conversations at the national level.

Our guests:

