Youth access to horses and the true history of cowboys
Matthew Doward tends to one of the horses at his program, A Horse's Friend, which provides many kids with their first experience with the animals.
A Horse's Friend began with just a few horses and now has nearly two dozen, serving hundreds of riders year-round.
Not every American cowboy looked like John Wayne. Historians say that as many as a quarter of American cowboys were Black, but their history is often left out of the story.
Today, many kids in urban settings grow up without the experience of riding a horse. Our guest is trying to change that.
We discuss the kind of difference it can make when kids get the experience of caring for and riding a 1,000-pound animal.
A Horse’s Friend was created by Matthew Doward, who has his own story of how the experience affected him. He and guest host Eric Logan discuss how kids get the opportunity and how it can change them.
- Matthew Doward, founder and executive director of A Horse’s Friend, Inc.
Click here for more information on A Horse's Friend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQnwxmlVwYw