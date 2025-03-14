© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Youth access to horses and the true history of cowboys

By Eric Logan, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:09 PM EDT
Two men sit in front of microphones at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left is wearing a white cowboy hat and yellow t-shirt; a man at right has short grey hair and a grey goatee and is wearing glasses, a black blazer, black button-down shirt and black pants.
Matthew Doward with guest host Eric Logan on "Connections"
Matthew Doward with guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 14, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Matthew Doward tends to one of the horses at his program, A Horse's Friend, which provides many kids with their first experience with the animals.
2 of 3
Matthew Doward tends to one of the horses at his program, A Horse's Friend, which provides many kids with their first experience with the animals.
Max Schulte / WXXI News
A Horse's Friend began with just a few horses and now has nearly two dozen, serving hundreds of riders year-round.
3 of 3
A Horse's Friend began with just a few horses and now has nearly two dozen, serving hundreds of riders year-round.
Max Schulte / WXXI News
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Guest host Eric Logan on "Connections with Evan Dawson"

Not every American cowboy looked like John Wayne. Historians say that as many as a quarter of American cowboys were Black, but their history is often left out of the story.

Today, many kids in urban settings grow up without the experience of riding a horse. Our guest is trying to change that.

We discuss the kind of difference it can make when kids get the experience of caring for and riding a 1,000-pound animal.

A Horse’s Friend was created by Matthew Doward, who has his own story of how the experience affected him. He and guest host Eric Logan discuss how kids get the opportunity and how it can change them.

In studio:

Click here for more information on A Horse's Friend: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQnwxmlVwYw

