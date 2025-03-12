'In This Moment' series expands its reach
(foreground) Almeta Whitis and Anita Cameron, (background) Amanda Chestnut and Chris Lindstrom on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Jim Byrne
A local chapbook series is expanding its reach.
The "In This Moment" series shares the life stories, experiences, and work of contemporary Black leaders from the Rochester region. The publishing team says a main goal of their books is to restore and repair historic narratives that would have been lost to time.
Now, thanks to a partnership with local librarians and the Lunchador Podcast Network, "In This Moment" is available in audiobook form.
This hour, we discuss the latest with the project, and we hear from two of the luminaries featured in the series.
Our guests:
- Amanda Chestnut, co-founder, curator, and publisher of the "In This Moment" chapbook series
- Anita Cameron, Black disability justice activist
- Almeta Whitis, master storyteller, master teaching artist, award-winning educator, producer, director, writer, poet and community activist
- Chris Lindstrom, co-founder of the Lunchador Podcast Network
- Jim Byrne, adult services librarian for Pittsford Community Library