'In This Moment' series expands its reach

By Evan Dawson,
Megan KamerickJulie Williams
Published March 12, 2025 at 3:45 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left foreground has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a red cardigan sweater and purple shirt; a woman at right foreground has long dark braids and is wearing a purple mask, multi-colored sweater and black pants while sitting in a wheelchair; a woman at left background has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a black hooded sweatshirt; a bald man at right background is wearing a green and grey plaid button-down shirt and giving a thumbs up; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, black button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Almeta Whitis and Anita Cameron, (background) Amanda Chestnut and Chris Lindstrom on "Connections"
(foreground) Almeta Whitis and Anita Cameron, (background) Amanda Chestnut and Chris Lindstrom on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 12, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A smiling man with long dark hair and a dark beard stands in front of shelves of books while wearing a maroon blazer and pink and white striped button-down shirt.
Jim Byrne
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

A local chapbook series is expanding its reach.

The "In This Moment" series shares the life stories, experiences, and work of contemporary Black leaders from the Rochester region. The publishing team says a main goal of their books is to restore and repair historic narratives that would have been lost to time.

Now, thanks to a partnership with local librarians and the Lunchador Podcast Network, "In This Moment" is available in audiobook form.

This hour, we discuss the latest with the project, and we hear from two of the luminaries featured in the series.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Kamerick
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
