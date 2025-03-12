'In This Moment' series expands its reach

WXXI News

A local chapbook series is expanding its reach.

The "In This Moment" series shares the life stories, experiences, and work of contemporary Black leaders from the Rochester region. The publishing team says a main goal of their books is to restore and repair historic narratives that would have been lost to time.

Now, thanks to a partnership with local librarians and the Lunchador Podcast Network, "In This Moment" is available in audiobook form.

This hour, we discuss the latest with the project, and we hear from two of the luminaries featured in the series.

Our guests:

