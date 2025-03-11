© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What do we need to know about the 'city-killer' asteroid?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:38 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio. The man back left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a dark blue and green button-down plaid shirt; the man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a purple plaid button-down shirt.
Mitch Herring
/
WXXI News
Brian Koberlein on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 11, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

We'll hit this point first: don't worry; we're safe.

Scientists say an asteroid that has been described as a "city-killer" now has a near 0% chance of hitting earth. The new guidance comes weeks after the near-earth object was reported to have a better than 3% chance of striking our planet by 2032. According to NPR, this is the pattern scientists predicted.

This hour, we discuss a range of issues related to the asteroid: why was it called a "city-killer;" if it were a cause for concern, what could be done to stop it; and what should be on our radar as we discuss the United States' future in space?

Our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack