What do we need to know about the 'city-killer' asteroid?

WXXI News

We'll hit this point first: don't worry; we're safe.

Scientists say an asteroid that has been described as a "city-killer" now has a near 0% chance of hitting earth. The new guidance comes weeks after the near-earth object was reported to have a better than 3% chance of striking our planet by 2032. According to NPR, this is the pattern scientists predicted.

This hour, we discuss a range of issues related to the asteroid: why was it called a "city-killer;" if it were a cause for concern, what could be done to stop it; and what should be on our radar as we discuss the United States' future in space?

Our guest:

