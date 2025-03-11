Former U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Susan Ziadeh on the value of diplomacy

WXXI News

What is the role of a diplomat — and what is the value of diplomacy — in 2025? And how does diplomacy support U.S. national security?

Retired U.S. Ambassador Susan Ziadeh has spent her career in foreign affairs. As the former ambassador to the State of Qatar, she offers insight into America's relationships with states and nations in the Middle East, as well as Qatar's role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire.

Ziadeh is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections."

