Connections

Former U.S. Ambassador to Qatar Susan Ziadeh on the value of diplomacy

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 11, 2025 at 2:30 PM EDT
What is the role of a diplomat — and what is the value of diplomacy — in 2025? And how does diplomacy support U.S. national security?

Retired U.S. Ambassador Susan Ziadeh has spent her career in foreign affairs. As the former ambassador to the State of Qatar, she offers insight into America's relationships with states and nations in the Middle East, as well as Qatar's role in brokering a Gaza ceasefire.

Ziadeh is in Rochester as a guest of the World Affairs Council, but first, she joins us on "Connections."

In studio:

  • Susan Ziadeh, Ph.D., former U.S. Ambassador to the State of Qatar

Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
