Religion in American government: its role and history

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2025 at 2:28 PM EDT
Historian Spencer McBride says it is an American tradition: religion is used as a political or cultural cudgel. Politicians claim the mantle of godliness, while also claiming that their opponents are devoid of faith.

If it seems especially sharp today, McBride says that 2025 has plenty in common with past American eras. McBride is the author of several books, including a book about Western New York's religious and social upheaval from 1790 to 1860. He'll be a guest of the Rochester Historical Society, but first, he joins us on "Connections."

Our guests:

  • Spencer McBride, Ph.D., historian, author, podcaster, and associate managing historian of the Joseph Smith Papers Project
  • Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

*Note: To learn more about McBride's presentation for the Rochester Historical Society on Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m., click here.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
