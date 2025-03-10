Religion in American government: its role and history

WXXI News

Historian Spencer McBride says it is an American tradition: religion is used as a political or cultural cudgel. Politicians claim the mantle of godliness, while also claiming that their opponents are devoid of faith.

If it seems especially sharp today, McBride says that 2025 has plenty in common with past American eras. McBride is the author of several books, including a book about Western New York's religious and social upheaval from 1790 to 1860. He'll be a guest of the Rochester Historical Society, but first, he joins us on "Connections."

Our guests:



Spencer McBride, Ph.D., historian, author, podcaster, and associate managing historian of the Joseph Smith Papers Project

Michael Oberg, Ph.D., distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

*Note: To learn more about McBride's presentation for the Rochester Historical Society on Monday, March 10 at 7 p.m., click here.