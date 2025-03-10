RCSD Board members explain their vote on new superintendent, part 1

WXXI News

Rochester City School Board Commissioners Beatriz LeBron and Isaiah Santiago join us to discuss their concerns with the board's selection of a new superintendent.

The board voted not to make permanent the interim superintendent with district experience. Instead, the board hired Eric Jay Rosser, Ph.D., who comes to Rochester from Poughkeepsie. Santiago also discusses the allegations that he used a racial slur in an argument with fellow commissioner James Patterson, who has petitioned the state to have Santiago removed from the board.

This is the first in a series of upcoming conversations about the district.

