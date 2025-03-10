© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

RCSD Board members explain their vote on new superintendent, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 10, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man back left has short dark hair and is wearing a blue sweater; a woman back center has long wavy brown hair and is wearing glasses and a white sweater; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt with purple cuffs.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Isaiah Santiago and Beatriz LeBron on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 10, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Rochester City School Board Commissioners Beatriz LeBron and Isaiah Santiago join us to discuss their concerns with the board's selection of a new superintendent.

The board voted not to make permanent the interim superintendent with district experience. Instead, the board hired Eric Jay Rosser, Ph.D., who comes to Rochester from Poughkeepsie. Santiago also discusses the allegations that he used a racial slur in an argument with fellow commissioner James Patterson, who has petitioned the state to have Santiago removed from the board.

This is the first in a series of upcoming conversations about the district.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack