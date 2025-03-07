Visual Studies Workshop enters a new era

Julie Williams / WXXI News Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

For nearly 50 years, Visual Studies Workshop (VSW) has been a fixture of the Neighborhood of the Arts. But this month, the media arts organization begins a new chapter in a new location.

VSW reopens at 36 King Street, in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, with a new exhibition called SEQUENCEBREAK//. It captures the contemporary spirit of the nonprofit, which began as an indie school run by artists and has recently taken to spotlight the rise of video games as experimental media art.

Staff from VSW join guest host and CITY Magazine arts reporter Patrick Hosken to discuss VSW’s storied history and what to expect from its next era.

Our guests:

