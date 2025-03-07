© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Visual Studies Workshop enters a new era

By Patrick Hosken,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 7, 2025
(foreground) Nilson Carroll and Hernease Davis, (background) Jessica Johnston and Tara Merenda Nelson
Patrick Hosken guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 5, 2024

For nearly 50 years, Visual Studies Workshop (VSW) has been a fixture of the Neighborhood of the Arts. But this month, the media arts organization begins a new chapter in a new location.

VSW reopens at 36 King Street, in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, with a new exhibition called SEQUENCEBREAK//. It captures the contemporary spirit of the nonprofit, which began as an indie school run by artists and has recently taken to spotlight the rise of video games as experimental media art.

Staff from VSW join guest host and CITY Magazine arts reporter Patrick Hosken to discuss VSW’s storied history and what to expect from its next era.

Our guests:

Patrick Hosken
Patrick Hosken is an arts and culture writer at CITY.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
