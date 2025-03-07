Visual Studies Workshop enters a new era
For nearly 50 years, Visual Studies Workshop (VSW) has been a fixture of the Neighborhood of the Arts. But this month, the media arts organization begins a new chapter in a new location.
VSW reopens at 36 King Street, in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood, with a new exhibition called SEQUENCEBREAK//. It captures the contemporary spirit of the nonprofit, which began as an indie school run by artists and has recently taken to spotlight the rise of video games as experimental media art.
Staff from VSW join guest host and CITY Magazine arts reporter Patrick Hosken to discuss VSW’s storied history and what to expect from its next era.
Our guests:
- Nilson Carroll, assistant curator and preservation specialist at Visual Studies Workshop and curator for SEQUENCEBREAK//
- Hernease Davis, assistant curator and residency coordinator at Visual Studies Workshop
- Jessica Johnston, executive director at Visual Studies Workshop
- Tara Merenda Nelson, curator at Visual Studies Workshop and managing editor of VSW Press