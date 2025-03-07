Celebrating 10 years of Explore Rochester

Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

It has been 15 years since Instagram was released to the world, and its effects on modern culture are undeniable — from photography and retail to politics and the Age of the Influencer.

In 2014, local creatives Steve Carter and Justin Dusett founded Explore Rochester, an Instagram-based project that would grow in ways they say they never imagined. Almost every week for the last decade, the account has featured more than 500 contributors who submit a series of photos and accompanying captions showing Rochester through their eyes.

It’s all culminating in a curated exhibit, “Explore Rochester @ 10: A Decade of People and Places,” which runs at Rochester Contemporary Art Center through May 10.

CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy sits down with the founders (and a few of their weekly contributors) to reflect on the “lore” of Explore Rochester — and what’s next.

Our guests:

