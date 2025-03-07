© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Celebrating 10 years of Explore Rochester

By Leah Stacy,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 7, 2025 at 2:53 PM EST
Three people sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has brown curly hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a mustard yellow button-down shirt and white t-shirt; a man at center has a dark goatee and is wearing a black knit cap and green sweatshirt; a woman at right has long red hair and is wearing a black and white striped button-down shirt.
1 of 3  — Steve Carter and Justin Dusett with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections"
Steve Carter and Justin Dusett with guest host Leah Stacy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 7, 2025
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A smiling woman with long dark hair is wearing a black blazer.
2 of 3  — OliviaPrinziHeadshot (1).jpg
Olivia Prinzi
Provided
A man with brown hair and a brown beard is wearing a black jacket, black t-shirt and white baseball cap and holding a phone up.
3 of 3  — Mike MicGinnis.jpg
Mike McGinnis
Provided
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor
Leah Stacy, CITY magazine editor

It has been 15 years since Instagram was released to the world, and its effects on modern culture are undeniable — from photography and retail to politics and the Age of the Influencer.

In 2014, local creatives Steve Carter and Justin Dusett founded Explore Rochester, an Instagram-based project that would grow in ways they say they never imagined. Almost every week for the last decade, the account has featured more than 500 contributors who submit a series of photos and accompanying captions showing Rochester through their eyes.

It’s all culminating in a curated exhibit, “Explore Rochester @ 10: A Decade of People and Places,” which runs at Rochester Contemporary Art Center through May 10.

CITY Magazine editor Leah Stacy sits down with the founders (and a few of their weekly contributors) to reflect on the “lore” of Explore Rochester — and what’s next.

Our guests:

Connections
Leah Stacy
Leah Stacy is CITY magazine's editor.
See stories by Leah Stacy
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams