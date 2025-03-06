© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

The book, 'Battleground Ukraine,' and Ukraine's history and future

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 6, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a blue blazer and blue plaid button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and a dark goatee and is wearing a navy blazer over a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair, is wearing a grey button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes and is holding a blue book with yellow writing.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Randy Stone and Adrian Karatnycky on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, March 6, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

On the heels of President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, we discuss the latest with Russia’s war.

Adrian Karatnycky is the author of "Battleground Ukraine." The book explores the history of the country – from its independence to the current war.

Karatnycky will be a guest of the University of Rochester Thursday night, but first, he and UR professor Randy Stone join us on "Connections."

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams