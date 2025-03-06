The book, 'Battleground Ukraine,' and Ukraine's history and future
On the heels of President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, we discuss the latest with Russia’s war.
Adrian Karatnycky is the author of "Battleground Ukraine." The book explores the history of the country – from its independence to the current war.
Karatnycky will be a guest of the University of Rochester Thursday night, but first, he and UR professor Randy Stone join us on "Connections."
Our guests:
- Adrian Karatnycky, journalist, nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, and author of "Battleground Ukraine: From Independence to the War with Russia"
- Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester