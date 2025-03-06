The book, 'Battleground Ukraine,' and Ukraine's history and future

WXXI News

On the heels of President Trump’s meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, we discuss the latest with Russia’s war.

Adrian Karatnycky is the author of "Battleground Ukraine." The book explores the history of the country – from its independence to the current war.

Karatnycky will be a guest of the University of Rochester Thursday night, but first, he and UR professor Randy Stone join us on "Connections."

Our guests:

