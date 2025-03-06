'Mickey 17:' Local author, national film

WXXI News

"Mickey 17" is a new sci-fi comedy film about a disposable employee sent to colonize a new planet. Each time Mickey (played by Robert Pattinson) dies, he is re-printed, with most of his memories intact.

The movie is based on the novel, "Mickey 7," written by local author Edward Ashton. Ashton joins us for the hour to discuss his book, how it was made into a major motion picture, and whether he — and we — would want to be reincarnated multiple times after our deaths.

In studio:

