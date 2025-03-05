© 2025 WXXI News
Young musicians on the new series, 'In the Key of Z: Classical'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 5, 2025 at 2:50 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left foreground has dark curly hair and is wearing glasses, a maroon blazer, white button-down shirt, beige pants and brown shoes; a woman at right foreground has long brown hair and is wearing an orange scarf, green sweater, black pants and black shoes; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and jeans; a young woman at left background has long dark hair and is wearing a blue shirt; a young woman at right background has curly dark hair and is wearing a grey cardigan sweater.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Steve Johnson and Katie Epner, (background) Ashley Park and Helena Dixon on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 5, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

"Born after the year 2000, Gen Z takes a new approach to everything by default. But how does this contrast against the long-established canon of music history?"

That question is the focus of a new WXXI digital-first series, "In the Key of Z: Classical," hosted by Classical 91.5 host Steve Johnson. The series explores the insight and celebrates the talent of five area high school students who excel in classical music performance.

This hour, we talk with several of those students about their craft, their take on classical music, and their goals for the future.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
