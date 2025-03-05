Reactions to President Trump's address to Congress

WXXI News

President Trump addressed* a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, proclaiming, "America is back."

The president touted what he called "swift and unrelenting action" on a number of initiatives, citing several of his executive orders related to DEI, immigration, and calling attention to DOGE. He also told Congress that the U.S. is "reclaiming" the Panama Canal and said while he respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future, the U.S. will "get" Greenland "one way or the other."

Throughout the roughly 90-minute speech, Republicans stood and cheered for the president, while Democrats remained seated, held signs of protest, or walked out. When Trump claimed he had been given a mandate from the American people, Texas Democrat Al Green shouted in protest and was escorted out of the room after not adhering to a warning from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Our guests this hour discuss the address, the divided reaction, and what's next.

Our guests:



Gregg Sadwick, former candidate for U.S. Congress

Jerri Lynn Sparks, former congressional press secretary

*You can read NPR's annotated fact check of President's Trump address here.