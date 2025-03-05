© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Reactions to President Trump's address to Congress

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 5, 2025 at 2:48 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering and jeans.
1 of 2  — Gregg Sadwick on "Connections"
Gregg Sadwick on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, March 5, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
A woman with long blonde hair is wearing large glasses, a white button-down shirt and brown sweater.
2 of 2  — Jerri Lynn Sparks.jpg
Jerri Lynn Sparks
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

President Trump addressed* a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, proclaiming, "America is back."

The president touted what he called "swift and unrelenting action" on a number of initiatives, citing several of his executive orders related to DEI, immigration, and calling attention to DOGE. He also told Congress that the U.S. is "reclaiming" the Panama Canal and said while he respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future, the U.S. will "get" Greenland "one way or the other."

Throughout the roughly 90-minute speech, Republicans stood and cheered for the president, while Democrats remained seated, held signs of protest, or walked out. When Trump claimed he had been given a mandate from the American people, Texas Democrat Al Green shouted in protest and was escorted out of the room after not adhering to a warning from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Our guests this hour discuss the address, the divided reaction, and what's next.

Our guests:

*You can read NPR's annotated fact check of President's Trump address here

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams