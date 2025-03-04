CITY Magazine's March issue: 'Irish Heart'
(foreground) Berto Lagares, (background) Leah Stacy, and Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Mitch Herring / WXXI News
(foreground) Jessica Barry, Danny Barry, (background) Leah Stacy, and Justin Murphy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Mitch Herring / WXXI News
Rochester has a sizeable Irish American population, and as you'll read in this month's issue of CITY Magazine, the city is steeped in Irish culture.
Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the CITY team joins us to explore the March issue, titled "Irish Heart." From music (including a profile of Rochester legend John Dady), to the sport of hurling, to a look at some of the areas coziest Irish pubs, our guests take us on Rochester's tour of Ireland.
In studio:
- Leah Stacy, editor of CITY Magazine
- Roberto Lagares, multimedia reporter for CITY Magazine
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
- Justin Murphy, freelance writer for CITY Magazine
- Danny Barry, co-president of The Barry Brand and Barry's Irish Cream Liqueur
- Jessica Barry, co-president of The Barry Brand and Barry's Irish Cream Liqueur