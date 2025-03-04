© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

CITY Magazine's March issue: 'Irish Heart'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:34 PM EST
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short dark hair, a dark beard and mustache, and is wearing a black vest over a grey t-shirt, jeans, and blue and white sneakers; a woman back left has red hair and is wearing a green top and a grey denim jacket; a man back center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a blue plaid shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue vest over a purple button-down shirt, jeans, and hiking boots. The three men are holding copies of CITY Magazine.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Berto Lagares, (background) Leah Stacy, and Patrick Hosken on Connections.jfif
(foreground) Berto Lagares, (background) Leah Stacy, and Patrick Hosken on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Mitch Herring / WXXI News
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has shoulder-length blonde hair and is wearing a green camo jacket over a black shirt, black pants, and white sneakers with a black Nike swoosh; a man front center is wearing a grey cap, glasses, a black sweatshirt that says "IRISH" in green text, and grey pants; a woman back left has red hair and is wearing a green top under a grey denim jacket; a man back center has dark hair and is wearing a green shirt under a grey sweater; and a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue vest over a purple button-down shirt, jeans, and hiking boots. The man at right is holding a copy of CITY Magazine.
2 of 2  — (foreground) Jessica Barry, Danny Barry, (background) Leah Stacy, and Justin Murphy on Connections.jpg
(foreground) Jessica Barry, Danny Barry, (background) Leah Stacy, and Justin Murphy on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Mitch Herring / WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Rochester has a sizeable Irish American population, and as you'll read in this month's issue of CITY Magazine, the city is steeped in Irish culture.

Leading up to St. Patrick's Day, the CITY team joins us to explore the March issue, titled "Irish Heart." From music (including a profile of Rochester legend John Dady), to the sport of hurling, to a look at some of the areas coziest Irish pubs, our guests take us on Rochester's tour of Ireland.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams