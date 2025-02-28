How deforestation is reshaping Rochester

Max Schulte / WXXI News Jasmin Singer, host of WXXI's Environmental Connections, on the set of the show. (photo by Max Schulte)

Deforestation might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Rochester, but its effects are more profound than many realize. As development spreads, green spaces shrink, leaving neighborhoods more vulnerable to flooding, higher temperatures, and dwindling biodiversity. The loss of trees particularly affects lower-income areas, where fewer green spaces exacerbate urban heat islands and environmental inequities.

Unlike large-scale deforestation in the Amazon or boreal forests, Rochester’s tree loss is often incremental — one development project at a time. But the consequences add up. Trees play a crucial role in stabilizing soil, filtering air, and providing essential habitats for wildlife. As the city grows, the challenge is finding ways to balance modernization with the need to preserve and expand green spaces.

In this episode of "Environmental Connections" with host Jasmin Singer, we explore the impact of deforestation in Rochester, the policies shaping urban growth, and the grassroots efforts working to protect the city’s tree canopy. How can development and conservation coexist? And what lessons can history teach us about living in harmony with nature?

